Southampton Manager Reacts To Aribo’s Performance After Home Loss To Crystal Palace

Southampton manager Ruben Selles has praised Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo for his impressive performance despite the Saints home defeat to Crystal Palace.

Aribo made his first appearance in two months on Saturday but could not help relegation threatened Southampton lose 2-0.

The defeat means Southampton remain bottom in the league standings with seven games left.

But Selles was full of praise for Aribo and his contributions.

“I saw what I want. I saw a player that was in the front and that understood the pressure that we wanted to do and that was making a big effort with his physicality and playing in the area we call the rest zone between the lines, creating the four against three for us.

“He was getting some touches and running into the final third and supporting the team. So yeah, I saw it and I think he has been working really hard, really good to be back on the team.”

And on why Aribo played in the striker’s position, Selles said: Joe Aribo is a striker…