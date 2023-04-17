Spalletti Banks On Osimhen For Victory Against AC Milan

Napoli manager, Luciano Spalletti says having Victor Osimhen back will give his his side an extra incentive against AC Milan.

The Serie A leaders will host the Rooseneri in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final fixture at the Diego Armando Maradona on Tuesday.

AC Milan have a slight advantage having won the first leg 1-0 in San Siro last week.

Osimhen missed the contest as a result of muscle injury.

The 24-year-old was back in action against Hellas Verona last Saturday.

“He (Osimhen) gave that burst of enthusiasm that our fans rightly attribute to him by now and he immediately showed that he was in the game,”Spalletti told Radio Kiss Kiss ahead of the clash against AC Milan.

“He needed these 25 minutes of running to be ready to play on Tuesday. It’s clear that we will also see the players in training.”

Osimhen has scored four goals in five appearances…