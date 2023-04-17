UCL: AC Milan Won’t change Approach For ‘Powerful Striker’ Osimhen

AC Milan manager, Stefan Pioli has hinted the Rooseneri will not alter their style of play for Victor Osimhen

Osimhen is available again after missing the last two meetings between both teams.

Napoli lost on both occasions, 4-0 in a Serie A game on April 2 and 1-0 in the first leg last week.

Pioli is wary of the threat posed by the 24-year-old but hinted he won’t change his approach for the Nigerian.

“He is such a powerful, impressive and decisive striker, so we take his characteristics into account, but at the same time we have our own way of playing football and we won’t move away from that,” Pioli told a press conference on Monday.

“We saw with previous Napoli games that a lot of it is about knowing the moment to slow down and speed up, and that is even more crucial with a player like Osimhen.”

Osimhen is Napoli’s top scorer in the Champions League with four…