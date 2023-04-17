United, Liverpool Want Bayern Midfielder,

English Premier League giants, Manchester United, and Liverpool are reportedly set to engage Bayern Munich in negotiation for a possible summer transfer of Ryan Gravenberch.

The 20-year-old midfielder signed for Bayern Munich last summer but has had limited playing time at the club in his debut season in the Bundesliga.

Only one of the Dutchman’s 18 league appearances has been from the start, indicating how difficult it has been for him to establish himself with the Bundesliga giants.

Premier League clubs are aware that Gravenberch wants to play more football in the upcoming season and beyond.

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly all interested in signing Gravenberch, according to the French publication Foot Mercato as reported by Inside Futbol.

The midfielder’s camp will meet with the two clubs soon to talk about a potential summer transfer.

The youngster, who is eager to play more…