Aviator Betting Game Guide 2023

What is the Aviator Betting Game?

The Aviator game has taken the online casino world by storm since its inception in 2019. Created by Scribe Gaming, Aviator has disrupted the betting and gaming space like no other game in history. Its popularity can be seen across the world, with hundreds of betting companies adding Aviator to their games portfolio.

How do you play?

The concept of the game is simple, in which players bet on the outcome of a virtual plane flight. At the beginning of each round, players place one or two bets before the plane takes off on the screen. As the plane flies, a multiplier is shown, which determines the potential winnings. The longer the plane stays in the air, the higher the multiplier value and the greater the possible winnings. To claim their winnings, players must cash out before the plane disappears from the screen.