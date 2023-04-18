‘Chelsea Can Turn It Around vs Madrid’ –Gudjohnsen

Former Chelsea and Tottenham striker, Eidur Gudjohnsen, says that Chelsea will need to put up their best-ever performance to eliminate Real Madrid from the UEFA Champions League.

After a lacklustre showing at Santiago Bernabeu, the Blues enter the second leg of their quarterfinal match tonight [Tuesday] at Stamford Bridge having to overcome a 2-0 deficit. And Gudjohnsen believes it will take something remarkable for Frank Lampard’s team to turn the tie around.

Gudjohnsen himself assisted Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona in becoming European champions in 2009.

Also Read: Chelsea Vs Real Madrid – Predictions And Match Preview

“If Chelsea can turn the tie around then it would have to be up there with their greatest results,” Gudjohnsen said, as reported by Mirror Football.

“This is Real Madrid they are up against, the reigning European champions and a club trying to win the trophy for the 15th time. So to turn things around after losing the first leg…