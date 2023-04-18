Chelsea Vs Real Madrid – Predictions And Match Preview

One of our expert tipster partners, Allsportspredictions.com, has more of our previews and predictions. Go here.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid – Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio scored a goal each in the first and second halves to give the Spaniards a comfortable 2-0 victory at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, giving Real Madrid a significant advantage before the journey to the English capital.

Based on all we saw six days ago in Madrid, Chelsea will have been pleased to enter the rematch with only a two-goal disadvantage.

Last week, the current Champions League champions had total control of the match from beginning to end and appeared to have defeated their opponents even as they let off the gas.

Ben Chilwell, the left wing-back who was dismissed at the hour mark at the Bernabeu, won’t be available for the return leg tonight [Tuesday] at Stamford Bridge for interim boss Frank…