Dettol Thrills Consumers With Launch Of New 5C Cool Soap

Nigeria’s leading hygiene brand, Dettol, has relaunched one of its soap category products, Dettol Cool with a new and improved formulation. The announcement was recently made at a press conference and internal engagement event held at the Reckitt Sub-Saharan Africa Headquarters in Lagos.

As Dettol endeavours to keep Nigerians cool and refreshed all day, the newly improved Dettol Cool soap provides the triple benefits of protection against 99.9% of disease-causing germs, up to 5 degrees of cooling sensation, and protection against body odour.

Speaking at the press conference and internal engagement event, Akbar Ali Shah, General Manager, Reckitt Sub Sahara Africa, said, “At Reckitt, we have a purpose, which is to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We also continually innovate to enable access of our high-quality health and hygiene products to every member of society. Our Dettol Cool bar soap is enriched with the power of…