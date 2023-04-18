Ighalo Outshines Ronaldo, Bags Brace As Al Hilal Defeat Al Nassr

Odion Ighalo got the better of Cristiano Ronaldo as he scored the two goals which earned Al Hilal a 2-0 home win against Al Nassr in the Saudi Arabia League on Tuesday.

The defeat means Al Nassr could fall six points behind league leader Al Ittihad who have a game in hand.

Ighalo took his tally in the league this season to 18 from 22 games and now top the scoring chart.

His two goals came from the penalty spot as he converted the first on 42 minutes before adding the second in the 62nd minute.

Prior to Tuesday’s game, Ighalo had failed to score in Al Hilal’s last three fixtures.

For Al Hilal they had lost two and drawn one of their last three games while for Al Nassr it halted a run of four games without defeat (three wins and one draw).

Also Al Hilal, on 49 points, remain in fourth place and are seven points from leaders Al Ittihad.

