Ighalo, Ronaldo Faceoff In Saudi League

Odion Ighalo and Cristiano Ronaldo will be the centre of attraction when Al Hilal and Al Nassr clash in a Saudi Arabia Professional Football League tie at the

King Fahd International Stadium on Tuesday (today).

Ighalo has scored 16 goals in 21 league appearances for Al Hilal this season.

The 33-year-old is currently the joint top scorer in the league with Al Nassr’s

Talisca and Al Ittihad forward Abderrazzaq Hamdallah.

Ighalo was top scorer in the Saudi League last season with 24 goals.

Ronaldo, who linked up with Al Nassr as a free agent in January is a bit behind in the battle for the golden boot.

The Portugal international has scored 11 times in 10 appearances.

Al Hilal occupy fourth position on the table, while Al Nassr sit in second position.

