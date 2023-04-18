Leicester Boss Dean Defends Ndidi After Poor Display Against Man City

Leicester City manager, Dean Smith has defended Wilfred Ndidi after the midfileder struggled in the club’s 3-1 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Ndidi conceded a penalty for Manchester City’s second goal when he was adjudged to have handled Jack Grealish’s cross inside the box.

The Nigeria international was also at fault for Pep Guardiola’s side third goal as Kevin de Bruyne took the ball from him before setting up Erling Haaland.

“Yes, it’s unfortunate. I mean, Tim (Castagne) is looking to stop the cross. Jack Grealish lifts it, you know, to stand it up at the far post, and Wilf’s lifted his leg to try and stop it as well,” Smith told LCTV.

“And if the ball doesn’t hit his hand, it hits his face. But I would have certainly been claiming that as well if I was their manager”

Kelechi Iheanacho scored Leicester City’s only goal of the game.

