Nigeria, Ghana Know Group Opponents

Nigeria will face Niger Republic, Togo and Burkina Faso in Group B of the maiden edition of the 2023 WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup.

This was announced on the Ghana women national teams Twitter handle.

The draw was held at WAFU B headquarters in Abidjan on Monday, April 17, 2023.

Ghana is paired in Group A alongside Benin Republic and Cote D’Ivoire.

The maiden edition of the WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup is scheduled for Kumasi from Saturday, May 20 to Sunday, June 04, 2023.

