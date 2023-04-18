Osimhen Perfect For Bayern Munich – Matthaus

Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthaus wants his former club to sign Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen, 24, is a subject of interest from the Bundesliga champions.

The Bavarians, according to several reports are ready to pay €100m to sign the Nigeria international from Serie A club, Napoli this summer.

Bayern Munich will however have to contend with Manchester United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich for the striker.

“Everyone is talking about Victor Osimhen for his sensational performance at Napoli. You never know if he can do that in Munich, but I think he would be a good fit” Matthaus wrote in his column for Sky Deutschland.

The striker has scored 25 goals in 29 appearances across all competitions for Napoli this season.

