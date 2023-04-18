UCL: Osimhen’s Goal Not Enough As AC Milan Eliminate Napoli

Victor Osimhen scored a late equaliser but Napoli were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League after going down 2-1 on aggregate to AC Milan.

The quarter-final second leg tie ended in a 1-1 draw.

Olivier Giroud missed a penalty just after the hour mark.

The Frenchman however gave the visitors the lead late in the first half.

Rafael Leao went on a superb solo run from the edge of his own box to the penalty area, before squaring to Giroud to tap home a simple finish.

Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia missed from the spot with ten minutes to go,

Osimhen then nodded home deep into stoppage time to equalise for Napoli.

