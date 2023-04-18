UCL: Pavard Confident Bayern Can Still Beat Man City To Semi-Final Ticket

France defender, Benjamin Pavard believes Bayern Munich can overturn the first leg deficit and qualify for the UEFA Champions League semi-final.

City defeated Bayern 3-0 in quarter-final first leg last week Tuesday at the Etihad Stadium.

Pavard argued that there have been similar comebacks in the Champions League in a Tweet posted on Bayern Munich’s Twitter handle.

“We’ve seen in the past that a comeback like this is possible. We’ve prepared ourselves well. They are not an easy team to play, but we know anything is possible with our fans behind us. We will give our best and try to take our chances” the tweet reads

Bayern Munich have won the Champions League six times whilst Manchester City are yet to lift the trophy.

