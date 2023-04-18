Watford Not Doing Enough To Help Okoye Achieve

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Peter Rufai has expressed his anger over Watford’s inability to give Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye a chance to prove his worth at the club.

Despite making two cup appearances, the Nigerian international, has not made any appearance for Watford in the Championship since joining the club on 1st January 2022.

In a chat with Completesports.com, the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner stated that Watford has not done enough to help Okoye achieve his dream as a goalkeeper.

He stated that Okoye joined the club in a bid to help Watford gained promotion to the Premier League.

“It’s so sad that Maduka Okoye has been forgotten on the bench by Watford since joining the club.

“I expected his move to Watford to be a turning point to his goalkeeping career but it appears its far from it at the moment.

“Okoye is a very good goalkeeper if given the chance to prove his worth at Worth and I am confident he will bounce back.”

