With Osimhen Napoli Will Be More Confident Against Milan

Rafa Benitez has said with Victor Osimhen back in Napoli squad they will head into Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final second leg full of confidence.

Osimhen missed the first leg at San Siro last week due to a muscle injury but is expected to start in Naples.

Milan, who are reigning Serie A champions, will go into the reverse fixture with a 1-0 advantage.

Also Read: UCL: Peter Okoye Storms Naples To Support Osimhen Vs AC Milan

But despite the slim advantage former Napoli coach Benitez, in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, sees Luciano Spalletti’s boys as the favourite to qualify for the semi-finals.

“Milan and Napoli have impressed me, but the Azzurri are stronger and I believe they can make it. With Victor Osimhen, they’ll be more confident,”

Napoli are on the verge of winning their third Serie A title, being 14 points above Lazio with eight games remaining.

And speaking on Napoli’s campaign this season, Benitez said:“In Liverpool, I told…