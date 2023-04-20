AC Milan, Lazio Interested In Boniface

Serie A clubs, AC Milan and Lazio are interested in Union Saint Gilloise forward, Victor Boniface.

Boniface has been in fantastic form for the Belgian Pro League outfit and is been monitored by the Serie A clubs and a number of clubs in Europe.

According to transfer expert, Ekrem Konur, Belgian clubs; Royal Antwerp, Club Brugge and RSC Anderlecht also have keen interest in the player.

The 22-year-old has caught the eye following his impressive showing for Union Saint Gilloise in Europe this season.

The talented hitman has scored 11 goals in 13 European outings for the Belgian Pro League outfit.

He has scored nine goals in 30 league outings for the club.

