Akpom Sets Championship Scoring Record In Boro’s Win Vs Hull

Chuba Akpom was on target again for Middlesbrough netting one of the goals, in their 3-1 home win against Hull in the Championship on Wednesday night.

It was Akpom’s 28th goal in 36 league appearances for Middlesbrough this season.

He is now the first Championship player to score in nine consecutive home matches.

The England-born Nigerian striker got Middlesbrough’s third goal in the 61st minute to make it 3-1.

Middlesbrough remain in fourth place (one of the promotion play-off spot) on 74 points in the league table.

