Flying Eagles In Pot 3 For U-20 World Cup Draw

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria have been placed in Pot 3 ahead of the draw ceremony for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

FIFA released the procedures for the draw on its official website on Thursday.

The Flying Eagles are joined in Pot 3 by

Uzbekistan, Japan, Honduras, Iraq and Fiji.

One team from each pot will be drawn into each of the six groups.

FIFA’s general principle is to ensure that no group has more than one team from the same confederation drawn into it.

The 24 teams will be drawn into six groups of four, with 16 of them advancing to the knockout phase

The draw will be conducted by FIFA Director of Tournaments Jaime Yarza.

Argentina will host the competition from May 20 to June 11.

