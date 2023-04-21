Arsenal Vs Southampton – Predictions And Match Preview

One of our expert tipster partners, Allsportspredictions.com, has more of our previews and predictions. Go here.

Arsenal vs Southampton – Arsenal enter this match with a 2-2 tie against West Ham United in the Premier League.

Arsenal had 72% of the possession in that game and 11 shots on goal, with two of those being on target. Gabriel Jesus (7′) and Martin De Gaard (10′) scored for Arsenal.

West Ham United, on the other hand, made 16 attempts at goal, only two of which were successful. For West Ham United, goals were scored by Jarrod Bowen (54′) and Saad Benrahma (33′).

In five of the last six games involving Arsenal, at least three goals have been scored per game. In those games, the opposition scored seven goals, while Arsenal scored sixteen.

Southampton and their visiting supporters will be hoping for a better outcome here after a defeat in their most recent Premier League matchup against…