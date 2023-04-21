Balancing Tradition And Animal Welfare

While sabong enthusiasts argue that the Goperya is part of their cultural heritage and that the roosters are treated with care and respect, animal welfare advocates view it as a form of animal abuse. We will now take a closer look at the ethics of cockfighting and how to balance tradition and animal welfare.

What are the ethics?

The ethics of cockfighting is a complex issue that involves balancing tradition and cultural heritage with animal welfare concerns. While sabong may be deeply rooted in tradition, it is important to ensure that the welfare of the roosters involved in the sport is not compromised. This can be achieved through proper regulation and enforcement of animal welfare laws, as well as education and awareness campaigns to promote responsible cockfighting practices.

It is important to note that cockfighting is not just a sport, but also a way of life for many people. It is deeply ingrained in their culture and traditions, and is often associated with fiestas and…