Exclusive: 2023 FIFA U-20 WC: ‘Flying Eagles Can Survive Group Of Death If’…-Babangida

Former Super Eagles winger, Tijani Babangida believes the Flying Eagles has what it takes to qualify from the ‘Group of Death’ that pitted the team alongside Brazil, Italy and Dominican Republic in the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Recall that the Nigerian team secured their place in Argentina after they finished 3rd in the 2023 U20 African Cup of Nations in Egypt

Twice, the Flying Eagles have reached the final in 1989 and 2005. In the latter, the West Africans lost to 2-1 to a Lionel Messi-inspired Argentine side.

Reacting to the draws, Babangida in a chat with Completesports.com stated that the Ladan Bosso-led team must learn from the mistakes at the African championship in order to make an appreciable impact.

He also urged Bosso to select based on merit ahead of the tournament.

*Yes, the Flying Eagles have been placed in what I will tag a group of death. Playing against teams such as Brazil, Italy and Dominican Republic, the Flying Eagles must ensure they are at their…