Flying Eagles To Face Brazil, Italy, Dominican Republic In Group D

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria have been paired in a tough Group D with Brazil, Italy and Dominican Republic for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

The Young Selecao of Brazil are five-time winners of the competition.

Italy, who have never won the competition will be a tough nut to crack for the Flying Eagles.

Dominican Republic are making their maiden appearance in the competition.

The Flying Eagles came third at

the 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Read Also:Osimhen Makes Champions League Team Of The Week

The West Africans have been finalists twice in 1989 and 2005.

African champions Senegal are in Group C with Japan, Israel and Colombia.

The Young Scorpions of Gambia will compete in Group F with France, Korea Republic and Honduras.

The other African representatives, Tunisia are drawn in Group E with Uruguay, Iraq and England.

The tournament will take place in Argentina between May 20 and June 11.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information…