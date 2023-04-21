No Excuses For Sevilla Defeat- Man United Boss Ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has said there can be no excuses for their defeat to Sevilla.

The Red Devils were thrashed 3-0 by the Spanish club in the second leg.

United crashed out of the competition 5-2 on aggregate.

Ten Hag said: “It’s clear that when we make such mistakes, it’s very difficult to win a football game. We have to do better. That’s a demand.

“We were not composed, we were not calm. Once you beat the press, you have huge spaces all over the pitch. But we didn’t do it at the start and it was so obvious how to do it.

“There were bad decisions. We lost the battles. They had more passion, more desire, more willingness, for instance on the second goal. Then it is difficult to win big football games. It is a problem. We can’t run away from it but Sunday we have another opportunity to work on that. We have to step up and show more character and personality.

“It is not about the injuries. It is about the players on the pitch. They have to…