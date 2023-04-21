Onuachu’s Goal Drought Continues, Southampton Make EPL History As Arsenal Slip Up Again In Title Race

Paul Onuachu once again failed to score as relegation threatened Southampton played a thrilling 3-3 draw away to Premier League title hopefuls Arsenal on Friday.

While Onuachu came on in the 77th minute for his eight league appearance Joe Aribo was benched.

Southampton become the first team in Premier League history to start the day bottom of the table and score three plus goals against the team starting the day top.

Arsenal are now winless in their last three games while Southampton have not tasted a win in any of their last five.

Mikel Arteta’s side are five points ahead of Manchester City who have two games in hand and Southampton stay bottom on 24 points.

Southampton took a shock 1-0 lead one minute into the game thanks to Carlos Alcaraz following a misplaced pass from Aaron Ramsdale.

In the 14th minute former Arsenal star Theo Walcott doubled Southampton’s lead after running on to a through pass and slotting into the net.

Arsenal pulled a goal back on 20 minutes as…