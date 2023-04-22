Aina Missing As Torino Pip Lazio

Super Eagles defender, Ola Aina was missing in action as Torino pipped Lazio 1-0 in today’s Serie A game.

The Nigerian international who has not recovered from a calf injury, has made 16 appearance, netted one goal and bagged one assist.

Despite Lazio early possession and domination in the early part of the game, the host could not capitalise on some of the few goal scoring chances that came their way.

However, Torino, stunned the host in the 43rd minutes as Ivan Ilic scored the opening goal to silence the home supporters.

All efforts by Lazio to level score proved abortive as Torino defended well and snatched the maximum points.

The win means Torino sit 10th on 42 points while Lazio remain second on 61 points in the league table.

