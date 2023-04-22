Akpoguma Struggles In Hoffenheim’s Home Defeat To Cologne

Super Eagles defender, Kevin Akpoguma was not at his best as TSG Hoffenheim fell to a 3-1 home defeat against Cologne in their Bundesliga clash on Saturday afternoon.

Akpoguma, who was named in the starting line up was replaced by Robert Skov in the 67th minute.

The 28-year-old has made 25 league appearances for Hoffenheim this season.

Florian Kainz, Davie Selke and Jan Thielmann got the goals for Cologne.

Denmark forward, Kasper Dolberg scored Hoffenheim’s only goal of the game.

The hosts remain in 14th position on the table with 29 points from

28 games.

Cologne boosted their survival hopes moving to 11th position on the table.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.