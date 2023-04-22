Bayern Munich Equal Five-Year Unwanted Record After 3-1 Defeat

Bayern Munich’s poor run continued after they lost 3-1 away to Mainz in the German Bundesliga on Saturday.

Bayern have now gone four consecutive games without a win for the first time since October 2018.

Their poor streak kickoff off with a 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals first leg at the Etihad.

They followed the defeat to City with a 1-1 draw at home to Hoffenheim in a league fixture.

In the Champions League return leg against City they had to settle for a 1-1 draw and exited the competition.

Their latest setback saw them surrender a first half lead through Sadio Mane to go down 3-1 to Mainz.

A win for Borussia Dortmund against Eintracht Frankfurt will see them leapfrog Bayern to top spot.

