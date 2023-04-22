Bendel Insurance Extend Unbeaten Streak After Win Against El-Kanemi

Bendel Insurance extended their unbeaten streak in the Nigeria Premier Football League to 15 games after a hard-fought 2-1 win against El-Kanemi Warriors at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

It was Insurance’s first win in their last six league outings.

The visitors stood firm in the first half despite pressure from the home team.

The Maiduguri club however caved in nine minutes after the break with Sarki Ismael nodding home the opener.

Autine Ogunye doubled the advantage four minutes later.

Muhammed Hussaini reduced the deficit from the spot in the 69th minute.

Insurance extended their lead at the top of Group A table to seven points following the win.

El-Kanemi remain rooted to bottom spot following another disappointing defeat.

