Dare Orders Closure of National Stadium Lagos

The National Stadium Surulere in Lagos will be temporarily closed, due to the collapse of the floodlights mast.

Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, made this known after inspecting the collapsed floodlights masts and the remainder standing floodlights.

Speaking to his media team, immediately after the Honourable Minister inspected the stadium, he ordered the closure of the stadium.

“Thank God there was no casualty. I also inspected the three other light masts and the effects of age and weather elements were visible, clearly, they are also suspect after 51 years,” Dare said.

“Based on my assessment, advice of experts and in the interest of public safety, with the temporary closure of the stadium and surrounding facilities, proper assessment and necessary action will be taken soon.

“The concession process towards fully privatizing the Surulere stadium which began last year will be expedited by the Federal Government through the ICRC…