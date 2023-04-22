‘Every Point Can Decide The Premier League Title’ -Jesus

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus says that every point can decide the Premier League title following a 3-3 draw with Southampton on Friday, April 21 at the Emirates.

Southampton were 2-0 up by the 14th minute with goals from Carlos Alcaraz and Theo Walcott.

Gabriel Martinelli halved the deficit with a well taken strike for the Gunners in the 20th minute however Duje Caleta-Car made it 3-1 in the 66th minute.

Arsenal were able to equalise with two late goals by Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka.

Jesus stated that the team tried their best in the encounter.

“Like the last two games it’s two points dropped,” Arsenal.com quoted Jesus as saying

“We have to understand that every point can decide the league. But like we all say, now it’s time to stick together and then we go again.

“In the last two games we started so well and then we couldn’t hold the ball and keep playing (our way). Tonight was the opposite -we didn’t start well like in other games but at the end we tried our best…