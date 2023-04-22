Fulham Vs Leeds – Predictions And Match Preview

One of our expert tipster partners, Allsportspredictions.com, has more of our previews and predictions. Go here.

Fulham vs Leeds – Following Fulham’s 1-3 victory over Everton in the Premier League, expectations are high for the team’s next match.

In that game, Fulham enjoyed 54% of the possession, and three of their 20 shots on goal were successful. Harrison Reed (22′), Harry Wilson (51′), and Daniel James (68′) scored goals for Fulham.

Everton’s opponents made 15 shots on goal, with one of those attempts finding the back of the net. Everton’s goal came from Dwight McNeil (35′).

In five of the last six matches that Fulham participated in, at least three goals per game were scored. In this period, their opponents scored 13, compared to Fulham’s seven.

If that tendency continues in this match, it will be interesting to watch. Fulham have lost their last three league games at home coming into this…