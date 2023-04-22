‘He’s A Top Player’ – Smith Backs Ndidi To Shine Again For Foxes

Leicester City manager Dean Smith has backed Wilfred Ndidi to regain top form at the club.

Ndidi came under heavy criticism for his poor display in the Foxes 3-1 defeat to Manchester City.

The Nigeria international conceded a penalty for Manchester City’s second goal and was also at fault for the third.

Smith has however jumped to the defence of the player and is adamant he will emerge stronger from the setback.

“He (Ndidi) is a top player. He’s another player who I’ve seen a lot over the years and has probably been a bit of a thorn in my side when I’ve played against him,”the former Aston Villa manager was quoted by Leicestermercury.

“I looked back at the third goal and whether he can win the ball I’m not sure, but we both agreed when we spoke about it that he shouldn’t let De Bruyne get the other side of him.

“But there’s a number of things that happened with that. The pass back could have gone forward. We should have made contact with Haaland before…