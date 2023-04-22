Jota Reflects On Liverpool’s Hard-Fought Win Against Nottingham Forest

Portuguese forward, Diogo Jota says Liverpool’s 3-2 Premier League win over Nottingham Forest at Anfield was really important.

Jota scored first for the Reds in 47th minute however Neco Williams equalised for Forest four minutes later.

Jota scored again in the 55th minute to give his team the lead but Morgan Gibbs-White levelled the scores in the 67th minute.

Salah scored afterwards to give the Reds the win.

Jota lauded the offensive quality of his team.

“I think it was really important to win and follow up the last win,” talkSPORT quoted Jota as saying.

“It was a difficult game like we expected. We had to wait for the goal to arrive and they did come back twice which can happen, but it’s something we need to look back at.

“Set-pieces are very important and we know that they scored from them too. We need to improve defensively but offensively we were almost perfect.”

Jota has a total of four goals and four assists in 15 Premier League games this season

