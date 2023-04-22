Leicester Edge Wolves, Move Out Of Relegation Spot

Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho was on target again for Leicester in their 2-1 win against Wolves at the King Power in Saturday’s Premier League game, Completesports.com reports.

Iheanacho also got on the score sheet in Leicester’s 3-1 defeat at his former club Manchester City a week ago.

The goal against Wolves took his tally in the Premier League this season to five after 25 games.

His Nigerian teammate Wilfred Ndidi was introduced in the 67th minute for Youri Tielemans while Iheanacho came off with five minutes left.

Leicester have climbed out of the relegation zone and now occupy 17th place on 28 points with six games left to play.

It was a massive three points for Leicester who had lost their last four fixtures and had gone 10 consecutive games without a win prior to Saturday’s tie.

Also Read: Exclusive: FIFA U-20 WC: Brazil, Italy Not A Threat To Flying Eagles -Lawal

Wolves took the lead in the 13th minute as Matheus Cunha finished nicely into the bottom…