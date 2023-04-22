Mahrez Bags Hat-Trick As Man City Reach FA Cup Final

Riyad Mahrez bagged a historic hat-trick as Manchester City defeated Sheffield United 3-0 to qualify for the FA Cup final at Wembley stadium on Saturday.

Mahrez has now scored the first ever FA Cup semi-final hat-trick at Wembley Stadium.

The Algerian international is the first to score three goals in the semi-final of the competition overall since Alex Dawson in 1958 (Man United against Fulham).

Also, City have become the first team to reach the FA Cup final without conceding a single goal since Everton in 1965-66.

Mahrez gave City the lead in the 43rd minute from the penalty spot before adding the second goal on 61 minutes.

And in the 66th minute he completed his hat-trick and City’s third to secure the comfortable win.

City will face will now play the winner of the second semi-final between Manchester United and Brighton which comes up on Sunday.

