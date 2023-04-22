Montreal To Lagos In 47 years – Forgotten Heroes! 

47 years later, on July 28th 2023, anotherplane, AirPeaceDreamliner 777, carrying the surviving members of that same contingent of athletes, piloted by Co-Captains, Dr. Allen Onyema and Professor Eghosa Osaghae, will be landing in Lagos, Nigeria.

This is definitely a forgotten story in Nigeria’s Sports and Diplomacy history.

The challenge now is that I have been trying to compile an authentic list of the athletes involved in the eventful plot that started in 1976.

Since I raised the issue on social media last week, it has taken all of that period till now to get most of the jigsaws to fit the puzzle. It is not complete yet, even as I write this.

The story is that, the International Olympic Committee, IOC, evicted the contingents of 27 African countries, as well as Guyana and Iraq, from the Olympic Village that summer evening in 1976. Those were…