NFF, CAF Celebrate Mikel Obi At 36

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) have sent birthday greetings to Nigeria football legend John Obi Mikel who clocked 36 years on Saturday.

Both football bodies took their Twitter handles to send their wishes.

“Happy birthday to former

@NGSuperEagles

captain, Mikel John Obi 🥂🎂🥂,” NFF wrote.

And according to CAF:”Former national team captain

🏆 2013 #TotalEnergiesAFCON winner

🥉 Three third-place medals

“Happy Birthday to Nigeria’s legend John Obi Mikel! 🎂.”

Mikel represented Nigeria at the Finland U-17 and Netherlands U-20 FIFA World Cups and finished runners up in the latter.

He featured at five Africa Cup of Nations in 2006, 2008, 2010, 2013 and 2019.

At the 2013 AFCON in South Africa, Mikel helped Nigeria to their third continental title.

He was a member of the Super Eagles squad at the Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018 FIFA World Cups.

He captained Nigeria’s U-23 Eagles to a bronze medal finish at the Rio…