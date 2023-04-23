2023 U-17 AFCON: Confident Golden Eaglets Off To Algeria

The Golden Eaglets are off to Algeria for the 2023 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations.

26 players and technical crew members made the trip to the North African country for the competition.

The Golden Eaglets are drawn in Group B with Zambia, Morocco and South Africa.

Nduka Ugbade’s side will play all their group stage matches at the Hamlaoui Stadium, Constantine.

THE FULL SQUAD

Richard Odoh (HB Football Academy)

Yahaya Danjuma Lawali (Mahanaim FC)

Emmanuel Michael (Simon Ben Football Academy)

Haruna Abdullahi (Kurfi Tigers Academy)

Tochukwu Joseph Ogboji (Purple Crown Academy)

Jeremiah Oluwaseyi Olaleke (Ablaze Football Academy)

Umar Abubakar (Devine Football Academy)

Abubakar Idris Abdullahi (Jega United)

Precious Tonye Williams (HB Football Academy)

Ifeoluwa Adewale Olowoporoku (Triple 44 Academy)

Charles Adah Agada (Mavlon FC)

Hope Yusuf Linus (E.E. Sporting Club)

Jubril Opeyemi Azeez (Right Vision Choice…