Distance Runners Aim Higher At 9th Okpekpe Race

Renowned distance running coach, Stephen Nuhu says he expects the first-ever sub-30 minutes run for men at the ninth Okpekpe International 10km Road Race next month in Okpekpe, Edo state.

Nuhu, who is in Pankshin, one of the coldest cities in Plateau State preparing the athletes for the World Athletics gold label race says performances in training have convinced him this will be the year Nigerians will see sub-30 minutes run for the men.

“We are in Pankshin preparing for next month’s Okpekpe international 10km road race and I can tell you we are ready to break the 30-minute barrier for men and 34 minutes for women,” said Nuhu.

Nuhu is not only encouraged by the performances in training but also how the athletes have fared in recent competitions they have participated in around Nigeria, especially the first National Cross Country race in February.

“The cross country race has helped in the…