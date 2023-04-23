EPL Title Out Of Reach For Arsenal –Dixon

Former Arsenal right-back Lee Dixon has revealed that the Gunners have lost the opportunity of winning the Premier League title following the team’s 3-3 draw against Southampton on Friday.

However, he still believes that his former club is still capable of winning the title.

Arsenal had to fight back to record a 3-3 draw with Southampton at the Emirates Stadium and it could have been even worse had they not produced a late comeback.

Arsenal has now dropped points in three consecutive games against Liverpool, West Ham and now bottom-table side Southampton.

Southampton led 2-0 in the first half and went 3-1 up through the end of the game after Duje Caleta-Car scored a second-half header but late goals from Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka rescued a point.

Although Dixon still believes Arsenal can still smile home with the title at the end of the season but admits Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are now firm favourites.

“Man City are obviously favourites now but Arsenal…