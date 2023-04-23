Exclusive: FIFA U-20 WC: Brazil, Italy Not A Threat To Flying Eagles -Lawal

Former Super Eagles winger, Garba Lawal believes Brazil and Italy won’t pose a threat to Nigeria’s Flying Eagles quest of making it out from the group in the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Recall that Nigeria was pitted in a group tagged as the group of death alongside Brazil, Italy and Dominican Republic.

However, in a chat with Completesports.com, Lawal stated that the Flying Eagles will edge two of the big teams to qualify to the knockout stages of the competition..

“I am not worried that the Flying Eagles have been grouped with Brazil and Italy because I know this is an underage competition and not the senior national team.

“Brazil is a big name at the competition but that doesn’t mean they will have it easy with Nigeria. So also Italy who I think won’t be of a big threat to the Flying Eagles.

“Our focus should be on Dominican Republic who many people are seeing as the underdog in the group. They may just be the main team that will shock the so called big…