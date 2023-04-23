How Arsenal Can Overcome Man City —Rooney

Wayne Rooney has said despite Arsenal going into Wednesday’s crucial Premier League tie against Manchester City as underdogs, the Gunners have what it takes to hurt Pep Guardiola side at the Etihad.

Arsenal sit top of the league by five points, however City hold two games in hand, which could see them leapfrog Arsenal.

In their two meetings in the Premier League and FA Cup this season, City emerged tops.

But Rooney believes City are vulnerable and Arsenal possess the players who can hurt them.

“City can be vulnerable when you hit them in the transition and you saw it against Bayern Munich, particularly when Leroy Sane should have scored after Bayern won possession and broke on them,” Rooney told the Times.

“These are the opportunities you can get against City, and Arsenal have the players to capitalise in a way that Bayern didn’t – the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus.

“Arsenal should focus on how to expose those City defenders rather…