Iheanacho Celebrates ‘Massive’ Leicester City Win Against Wolves

Kelechi Iheanacho is in buoyant mood following Leicester City’s victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

The Foxes defeated their guests 2-1 to move out of the relegation zone.

Portugal winger, Matheus Cunha gave Wolves the lead in the 13 minute.

Iheanacho equalised for Dean Smith’s side from the spot in the 37th minute.

Timothy Castagne then scored the winning goal in the second half.

Iheanacho took to the social media to celebrate the important win.

“Massive 3 point’s Let’s go for more 🦊💙 Most high God is the Greatest 🙏🏽,” Iheanacho wrote on his Twitter handle.

The 26-year-old has scored five goals in 25 Premier League appearances for Leicester City this season.

