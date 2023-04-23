Is Football The Most Watched Sport In Canada?

Canadians love sports. This country is the host of major championships and sports events, and the home of some of the best athletes in the world. One of Canadians’ favorite sports is football. They have the Major League Soccer and the Canadian Premier League. Not just that, but Canadian athletes are ranked number 41 in the world in FIFA.

In this article, we’ll discuss football and its popularity across Canada.

What Is the Most Popular Sport in Canada?

If we talk about sports on a general scale, the most popular sport in Canada is Ice Hockey. Canadian football takes 6th place in terms of popularity and viewership. This is based on TV viewership, visits to events, etc. In the 2021/22 season, the International Ice Hockey Federation counted 513,000 registered ice hockey players.

Not only is Canadian ice hockey popular in the country, but it’s actually popular worldwide. In 1893, the country founded the top prize in professional ice hockey, the Stanley Cup. Today, ice hockey is…