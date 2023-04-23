Man City Would Win The Treble

Former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor has tipped Manchester City to emulate Manchester United by winning the treble.

United, under Sir Alex Ferguson, became the first and only English club to win the treble, a feat that was achieved in 1999.

City are on the verge of becoming the second team in England to land the treble.

Pep Guardiola’s side are just five points behind Arsenal with two games in hand and will face Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals.

On Saturday, a hat-trick from Riyad Mahrez earned City a comfortable 3-0 win against Sheffield United in the semi-final.

The reigning Premier League holders will host Arsenal on Wednesday at the Etihad.

Looking forward to the big clash, Agbonlahor predicts a big win for Arsenal.

“I bet they can’t wait to play Arsenal on Wednesday, I bet they are so excited to give Arsenal a lesson,” he said on talkSPORT.

“Arsenal are not going to stop this City team Real Madrid will give them a good go but I don’t…