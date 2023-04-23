Newcastle Vs Tottenham – Predictions And Match Preview

One of our expert tipster partners, Allsportspredictions.com, has more of our previews and predictions. Go here.

Newcastle vs Tottenham – After losing to Aston Villa last time out in the Premier League by a score of 3-0, Newcastle United will be hoping for a better outcome this time.

Newcastle United had 48% of the game’s possession and made eight attempts at goal, scoring none of them. Aston Villa, on the other hand, made 15 attempts at goal, scoring on three of them.

Aston Villa scored goals from Ollie Watkins (64′, 83′) and Jacob Ramsey (11′). In five of the last six games in which Newcastle United played, three goals or more were scored per game.

In these games, the opposition scored seven goals, while Newcastle United managed to score a total of 13. We’ll simply have to wait and see if that pattern continues in the upcoming game.

Newcastle United entered this match having won both of their previous home league games. Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to right…