NPFL: Remo Stars Hold Enyimba In Aba, 3SC Thrash Gombe United

Chijioke Mbaoma scored deep into stoppage time as Enyimba held Remo Stars to a 1-1 draw in their Nigeria Premier Football League matchday 15 encounter in Aba on Sunday.

Philip Odubia nodded home from Sadiq Ismail’s cross three minutes before the break.

Mbaoma then restored parity for the home team with the last kick of the game.

In Jos, Plateau United boosted their chances of claiming a Super Six spot following a 1-0 win against Nasarawa United.

Nenrot Silas fired home the winning goal in the 13th minute.

At the Akure Sports Complex, Sunshine Stars ended their four-game winless streak courtesy of a 1-0 victory against Lobi Stars.

David Onovo scored the decisive goal on 22 minutes.

Shooting Stars recorded the biggest win of the day thrashing Gombe United 3-0 in Ibadan.

Matchday 15 Results

Doma United 2-1 Bayelsa United

Niger Tornadoes 3-0 Abia Warriors

Plateau United 1-0 Nasarawa Utd

Shooting Stars 3-0 Gombe United

Sunshine Stars 1-0 Lobi Stars

Enyimba FC 1-1 Remo Stars

Bendel…