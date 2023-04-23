NPFL: Remo Stars Hold Enyimba In Aba, 3SC Thrash Gombe United

Chijioke Mbaoma scored deep into stoppage time as Enyimba held Remo Stars to a 1-1 draw in their Nigeria Premier Football League matchday 15 encounter in Aba on Sunday.
Philip Odubia nodded home from Sadiq Ismail’s cross three minutes before the break.
Mbaoma then restored parity for the home team with the last kick of the game.
In Jos, Plateau United boosted their chances of claiming a Super Six spot following a 1-0 win against Nasarawa United.
Nenrot Silas fired home the winning goal in the 13th minute.
At the Akure Sports Complex, Sunshine Stars ended their four-game winless streak courtesy of a 1-0 victory against Lobi Stars.
David Onovo scored the decisive goal on 22 minutes.
Shooting Stars recorded the biggest win of the day thrashing Gombe United 3-0 in Ibadan.
Matchday 15 Results
Doma United 2-1 Bayelsa United
Niger Tornadoes 3-0 Abia Warriors
Plateau United 1-0 Nasarawa Utd
Shooting Stars 3-0 Gombe United
Sunshine Stars 1-0 Lobi Stars
Enyimba FC 1-1 Remo Stars
Bendel…
Source: Complete Sports