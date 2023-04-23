Onyekuru Scores First Goal In Three Months For Adana Demirspor

Super Eagles forward, Henry Onyekuru, was on target for Adana Demirspor who edged Kayserispor 5-3 in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday.

It was Onyekuru’s first goal since bagging a brace when Adana Demirspor hammered Istanbulspor 6-0 on January 5th, 2023.

It is his seventh goal in 25 appearances for Adana in the Turkish topflight.

Onyekuru scored from the penalty spot in the 52nd minute to put his side 5-3 ahead.

It is now fourth consecutive wins for Adana Demirspor who stay in fourth place on 57 points in the league table.

Also, they are five points from third which is the Europa Conference League qualification spot.

